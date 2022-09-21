On June 27, Dale Sanders, also known as Greybeard, paddled into Aitkin. A few months later, he canoed into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

He did this on his source-to-sea journey on the Mississippi River. Starting at the headwaters of Minnesota’s Lake Itasca, his adventure began on a momentous occasion, his 87th birthday. It was very fitting for him to finish in 87 days, becoming the oldest person to paddle the entire length of this famous river. 

