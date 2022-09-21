On June 27, Dale Sanders, also known as Greybeard, paddled into Aitkin. A few months later, he canoed into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
He did this on his source-to-sea journey on the Mississippi River. Starting at the headwaters of Minnesota’s Lake Itasca, his adventure began on a momentous occasion, his 87th birthday. It was very fitting for him to finish in 87 days, becoming the oldest person to paddle the entire length of this famous river.
Sanders is from Bartlett, Tennessee, and some may say that he has been an adventurer all his life. However, this most recent journey was not one he adventured alone. He took a film crew with him.
Wilderness Mindset is the name of the organization putting together the film. “We are making a documentary about Dale’s record-breaking paddle and his life in general,” explained Alex Maier, the owner of Wilderness Mindset. “There is a film festival in Chattanooga, Tennesee, in January 2023 that we will be premiering the film at. So, we have a tight deadline for the editing.”
There are forces of nature working against a canoe and its paddler when journeying the length of the Mississippi. “There’s not just one thing that’s hard,” said Sanders. “Mosquitoes, heat, mud and wind.”
In the meantime, before the film is released, there is a GoFundMe available for donations toward the production costs. The team is currently a little over halfway to its goal of raising $15,000. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/greybeard-the-documentary.
