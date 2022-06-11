The Aitkin County Rivers and Lakes Fair is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center, near Palisade.
Activities, crafts and educational programs are sure to be a hit with the young and the young at heart.
Live animals will be featured at the Osprey Wilds exhibit along with interactions with animals and naturalists.
Who will be there? Frogs, snakes, turtles or other animals? You will have to come to find out! Animal artifacts such as furs and nests can be viewed up close. This exhibit is sponsored by the Aitkin Lions.
PRESENTATIONS
If you are interested in attending a classroom presentation, three will be offered during the day. At 9:30 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m., Dr. Alec Lackmann will share information about “The Century Old Fish of Minnesota” in a program on Big Mouth Buffalo Fish. The 12:30 p.m. program will focus on Native Plantings for Shorelines and Stormwater Management and will visit projects installed at the Long Lake campus. At 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. attendees can visit with Theodore Roosevelt – The Conservation President. Stories and insights may help people understand the legacy of this champion of the environment.
Fairgoers are invited to visit with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers who are bringing the “Wall of Shame” exhibit. If archery is your style, visit with staff from Long Lake Conservation Center and try to hit the bullseye. Volunteers will be available to help build a bat house or bluebird house to take home. Everyone is welcome to become an Aquatic Invasive Species detective. A coloring contest, nature crafts and informative exhibits are also joining the Rivers and Lakes Fair.
The Aitkin County Rivers and Lakes Fair will host family programs, a lead-free tackle exchange, exhibits by numerous state and local organizations and a low cost picnic lunch. The event is presented free of charge because of the support of many sponsors.
CONTACTS
Long Lake Conservation Center is located at 28952 438th Lane, Palisade. For more information or a complete listing of programs, call the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District at 218-927-7284, like us on Facebook, or visit www.aitkincountyswcd.org.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
