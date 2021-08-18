Aitkin County and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to learn about planned mining activities in the Tamarack area Saturday, Aug. 21, from 1-2 p.m.
WaterLegacy – an advocacy group set up to protect Minnesota’s water – is featuring a presentation by attorney Paula Maccabee, who has extensive experience with Minnesota mining regulations and other mining operations in the state, such as PolyMet and Twin Metals.
The event at the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club group shelter, 20322 Goshawk St., McGregor, is an opportunity for people to understand how sulfide mining of nickel and cadmium reserves underneath their communities will affect their water, wild rice and fishery resources.
“Talon Metals-Kennecott-Rio Tinto has classified the Tamarack-area reserve as ‘massive,’” said Maccabee last week. “Concentrations in the area are higher than either PolyMet or Twin Metals.”
This means that the project is “economically feasible.” The extraction process will produce even more sulfate and methyl mercury than other Minnesota mining operations. These are compounds that have been shown to have adverse effects on wild rice, fish and human health.
PROJECT STATUS
So far, the mining company has not produced a proposal, there has been no environmental review and no permits have been obtained. However, Talon Metals-Kennecott-Rio Tinto has acquired 30,000 acres of land and is continuing to find new areas to investigate.
EARLY INVOLVEMENT
The reason for area residents to become involved at this stage, Maccabee said, is that it is still possible for communities and tribes who will be affected to have input into the project.
Maccabee believes the international mining community sees Minnesota regulators as not serious about enforcing Minnesota’s environment protection rules.
In order for Minnesotans to have influence over how agreements between mining companies and the state, she said, people must become involved at early stages – before contracts and agreements are in place.
“For example, PolyMet used cheap and outdated technology, putting Minnesota resources at risk,” Maccabee said in an interview last week. Because informal agreements with regulators were already in place by the time most people became aware, the public had few opportunities to effect change.
Clean lakes, fishing and wild rice could potentially be threatened by the proposed extraction of nickel, copper and cobalt in the Tamarack area.
“In areas that are rich with water resources, there is a 100% track record of failure to protect water resources,” Maccabee said.
Some of Maccabee’s talking points for Saturday’s event can be found at the Tamarack Sulfide Mine Threat event page on Facebook.
