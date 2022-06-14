The 4th of July parade in Glen has become a family tradition for many families.

It will be held, as usual, on July 4, beginning at 10 a.m. Lineup will be on the North Clear Lake Road; participants will fall in as they arrive. Please don’t block driveways or park on the narrow roadway.

NEW ROUTE

A big change this year is the route. It will continue all the way around Clear Lake including Hwy. 47, returning to the location where floats began lining up. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department will control traffic on Hwy. 47.

Parade viewers may still park in the field on the NE corner of Hwy. 47 and Cty. Rd. 12 as well as sit in the yard to watch. Food will be available for purchase on the corner in Glen.

The 5k run/walk will begin earlier that morning.

Contact the Glen Store at 320-684-2229 for more information and to register.

