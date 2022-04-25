Having a positive view of aging and living our lives “with gusto” can make it a lot easier to have healthier, happier years ahead.

Let’s talk together about which values and key contributors we want to draw on to lead the most meaningful, satisfying lives we can.

We’ll also look at how ageism impacts us – sometimes in surprising ways — and how to respond smartly.

Trained facilitators will guide the discussion, offering thought-provoking ideas and questions to stimulate personal  discoveries and small-group conversations.  

Join CARE three Mondays in May: May 9, 16 and 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. In-person location (online also available), Aitkin County CARE, 20 Third St. NE, Aitkin.

Questions or to register: 218-927-1383 or https://bit.ly/3lia6Wf.

