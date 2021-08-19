The Aitkin High School class of 1971 is hosting its 50th reunion activities the week of Aug. 26-29, which are open to all classmates.
It includes a fishing trip (must preregister with group) Thursday, Aug. 26; a Friday, Aug. 27 campfire at 7 p.m. at the home of Sally Bowser; and breakfast at the Moose Lodge on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. with brunch served at 9 a.m.
Teachers and friends of 1971 are welcome to join the class at the bonfire and breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.