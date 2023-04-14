The Aitkin All Starz dance team will hold tryouts Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Aitkin High School.

Students in sixth-11th grade are to wear appropriate clothing and shoes, bring a water bottle and a snack. Registration will be gin at 8:30 a.m.

