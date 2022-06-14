After her son was born, and thanks in part to the past two years of COVID-19 impacts on the performing arts, Aitkin High School graduate Aurora Baer estimated she has only done about 10% as many performances as she would have done otherwise.
However, Baer redeemed the time by writing and recording the five tracks that comprise her “Out of My Mind” extended play (EP) record. There will be a CD release party on June 17 at The Beanery Cafe in downtown Aitkin with live music from 7-9:30 p.m. Christian McShane will open for Baer. There will be a food menu of chef’s selections from Block North from which ticket holders can order starting at 5:30 p.m.
“Music is really important to me,” Baer said in a conversation last week. “Making this new EP really lifted my spirit and kept it alive over the past couple of years.” Music is chiefly a form of self-expression for Baer; she loves writing music for its own sake, but she said being able to play for people gives her a really important feeling of connection.
Baer took choir as a student at Aitkin High School, but never band. After graduation, she started taking guitar lessons from Michael Antus of Aitkin. She never had much formal mentoring in her musical career, but Baer said she was greatly influenced by indie musician Alan Sparhawk of “Low.” Sparhawk plays guitar on the new EP.
“I had a small electric guitar and I played a lot of the music of the rock band White Stripes,” Baer said of her start as a musician. Most of her performances have been solo gigs, but she does play with a band for events such as Duluth’s Homegrown music festival. Earth Rider, a brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, is a place Baer loves to perform. Playing for small, intimate groups like the one that will be at the Beanery is a treat, she said. “The crowd is more attentive and interactive; it’s so much more welcoming.”
Baer does some cover gigs, performing the works of musicians such as Melanie, Johnny Cash and Miley Cyrus. She is playing at the Village Pump in Tamarack all summer this year and at the Ripplesippi Music Festival in Aitkin with her whole band later this summer.
Tickets for the June 17 CD release party can be purchased by calling The Beanery at 218-927-7811.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
