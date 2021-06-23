Wednesday
6.23.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin. Come and go at will.
Thursday
6.24.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Music Jam: 6 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Friday
6.25.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Saturday
6.26.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Farmers’ Market: 8:30 a.m.-noon, Horseshoe Lake Inn. Every Saturday through October.
Sunday
6.27.21
Open house: 1-4 p.m., graduation open house for Lily Habighorst. 21570 Lake Rd., Deerwood.
Monday
6.28.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
4th of July Events
Friday
7.2.21
Hill City: Main Street market and photo spot; Jacobson flea market and street dance.
Saturday
7.3.21
Boat Parade: Meet at noon at the south landing of Farm Island Lake.
Boat Parade: 1 p.m. at point of Hanging Kettle Lake. All residents of Diamond and Ripple lakes are welcome to join.
Horseshoe/Minnewawa Boat Parade: Begins at 11 a.m. with a BBQ at Horseshoe Lake Inn. Parade leaves at 1 p.m., travels to the Craft House and ends at Bann’s. Prizes and trophies at Bann’s. Music from 8-11 p.m. at Horseshoe lake Inn. Don’t forget after-dark activities.
Hill City: Main Street market and photo spot; Lions Club 5k run; pancake breakfast; volleyball tourney; kids games, karaoke and entertainment; bean bag tourney, DJ and cheesecake social; street dance; Wayne Renn Band at Harry’s and Steele River Band at Knucklehead’s.
Sunday
7.4.21
Hill City: Main Street market and photo spot; freedom gathering; church services; parade; kids games; pork chop and hot dog cookout; bean bang tourney; food booths.
Swatara: Old Settlers Potluck Picnic starts at noon; majorettes performance; pie auction, cookie social, entertainment and fireworks.
Aitkin: Fireworks at dusk will be lit off on Bunker Hill Dr. The goal is to allow citizens form all over the city of Aitkin to see fireworks by lighting them off from the highest point. No parking on Bunker Hill Dr.
McGregor: Shamrock Lakes Association fireworks at 10:15 p.m. over Big Sandy Lake.
Glen: 1 p.m. parade. Line up along North Clear Lake Road about noon. Bethesda Lutheran Church participants will meet at the church about 11:30 a.m. or go directly to line up.
Hillman: Parade, food, softball tourney, crafters, horseshoes, beer garden, gun raffle - starts at 11 a.m.
Crosby: Noon parade. Crosby Memorial Park will have food vendors, live music and beer garden; fireworks at dusk.
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort: Fireworks at dusk over Bay Lake.
