“Why not make Aitkin more than: you have to stop at this stoplight,” said Christian McShane, Friends of the Arts president.
However, Aitkin is more than just its one stoplight on Minnesota Avenue. And not only because of its rivers and landscape but the residents who call it home ... Or at least their home away from home.
“A thing that I really emphasize, it has nothing to do with the place, it has to do with the people,” explained McShane. “You can have the most beautiful theater, and if nobody cares, nobody cares.”
With the successful turnouts at recent events like Gear Daddies, it seems people do care.
FOTA
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts (FOTA) is a 44-year-old nonprofit organization specializing in performing arts. It has changed a lot from its initial beginnings. Over a few recent years, McShane has been “giving it a face-lift” and creating a “force to be reckoned with,” he explained.
However, it’s not just McShane doing all the work; it is FOTA volunteers too.
“We (the volunteers) donate an unbelievable amount of time because we all believe that this is one of the best things we can do for this town, to keep it alive and show people that Aitkin really is a cool place,” said McShane.
The best way the community can support FOTA is to become a member on its website at http://Aitkinarts.com/ and attend the shows.
FOTA adapts to the changing times. During the COVID-19 restrictions, the concerts on the corner started when indoor seating was limited or in some cases, completely off limits. “A lot of things came out of Peter (Lowe) and I sitting down and having a beer and talking about ‘hey, this would be cool,’” explained McShane. These concerts were an effort to get people out of their houses.
“And off of that … it was like, let’s try the RippleSippi thing,” said McShane.
RippleSippi
It took over 100 years for a music festival to grace Aitkin’s presence. However, RippleSippi is finally here and here to stay.
This two-day music festival can be described in four adjectives: variety, unique, fun and jam-packed.
“Mixtape is what I’ve been calling it since there’s so much variety,” said McShane. RippleSippi is not just one type of music and it’s not just a rock music festival. It is full of Americana, surf, hip-hop, pop, blues and so much more.
The two-day lineup consists of local favorites like Mike and Jan Cherry and others like Deke Dickerson, an artist from Missouri.
“I’ll be bringing a fresh new approach to the sounds of the past; rockabilly, vintage country and surf, with my own original songs and some classic tunes thrown in. They don’t call me ‘Mr. Entertainment’ for nothing,” said Deke Dickerson.
What it takes
From Porta Pottys to garbage cans, street closures and more, plenty of behind-the-scenes planning goes into the RippleSippi Music Festival. “It’s an incredible, extraordinary amount of work,” explained McShane. FOTA starts planning early in the year.
More info
“If you don’t like what you’re hearing, go get a sandwich and come back,” said McShane. “There’s going to be new music every single hour.”
