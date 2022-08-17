“Why not make Aitkin more than: you have to stop at this stoplight,” said Christian McShane, Friends of the Arts president. 

However, Aitkin is more than just its one stoplight on Minnesota Avenue. And not only because of its rivers and landscape but the residents who call it home ... Or at least their home away from home. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.