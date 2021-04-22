Aitkin Chamber hosts river cleanup

The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will host a community river cleanup program Thursday evenings in May.
The first cleanup day is set for May 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Aitkin City Park.
The Ripplesippi Committee will coordinate volunteers to help clear blockages and trash on the city’s river trails.
Bring work gloves, mud boots and waders. Handsaws are recommended.
