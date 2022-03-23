The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting will be held on Friday, April 29.
The 2021 Member of the Year and Warren Potter awards will be presented at that time.
This year, the chamber is looking for feedback from its members to guide the nomination process.
The chamber is asking people to review the award criteria and submit nominations with a brief paragraph explaining the reasoning behind the nomination by email to upnorth@aitkin.com.
BUSINESS/MEMBER OF THE YEAR:
This is a chamber member that has been exceptionally active in the chamber (and community) over the year.
WARREN POTTER:
This is a person who has committed a significant portion of their life and/or career to being advocates for the Aitkin area.
