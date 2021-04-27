After postponing from January in hopes of being able to celebrate, the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is ready to “Escape to Paradise” May 21 at the 40 Club.
While seating will be limited to 125 people due to COVID-19 regulations, the annual meeting and awards banquet is a go, said chamber Executive Director Taylor Erickson.
“Our committee’s hope was that there would be more flexibility with event guidelines and that our members could confidently join us,” Erickson said. “Thankfully, the plan is working so far.”
The cost is $50 per person and $400 for a table of eight.
To register, contact the chamber at 218-927-2316 by May 17. The event starts at 5 p.m. with check-in and the cocktail hour, with dinner at 6 p.m.
The annual meeting will follow at 7 p.m., with the awarding of the Warren Potter and Member of the Year awards to follow.
There will also be a silent and live auction.
“This is an important fundraiser for the chamber, especially after over a year with very little income because of canceled events,” Erickson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.