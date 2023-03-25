Aitkin County CARE is available to help caregivers with support and resources. CARE understands that caregiving can be a very demanding and sometimes overwhelming position. CARE can provide support, help and community resources to make it easier for you. We will help you build a support system with people who understand.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups are conducted by trained facilitators. It is a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia/Alzheimer’s to:
• Develop a support system
• Talk through issues and ways of coping
• Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions
• Share feelings, stories, needs and concerns
• Learn about community resources that are available
We look forward to meeting you and helping you find resources, programs and support for your caregiving position. Caregivers are encouraged to attend one or more of the meetings.
Meetings:
First Wednesday of the month at 12:45 p.m., Aitkin County CARE, Birch Street Center, 20 Third St. NE, Aitkin. Call 218-927-1383 or 877-810-7776. The meeting is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota/North Dakota Chapter.
To further extend your network of support, visit ALZConnected - an online community, at alz.org/mnnd to learn more about caregiver programs and resources.
