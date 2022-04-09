Aitkin County Friends of the Arts presents Dave Simonett

Aitkin County Friends of the Arts will present a solo concert from Dave Simonett, the lead singer of the internationally famous band, Trampled by Turtles.
Trampled by Turtles is an American bluegrass-influenced folk band from Duluth. The group has released nine full albums, three of which have reached U.S. Billboard Bluegrass Chart number one spots. The band’s fifth release, “Palomino,” maintained a position in the top 10 on the bluegrass charts for 52 straight weeks. The band has performed at many national festivals.
Trampled by Turtles made its national television debut April 24, 2012 on the Late Show with David Letterman. They would return to the Late Show with David Letterman July 16, 2014 to play songs off the “Wild Animals” album. They recently finished a world tour and are currently on a nationwide tour.
Dave has a break in May to play a handful of solo shows.
The opening act is by Kelley Smith, a Brainerd-area folk songstress.
Tickets are available at fota.ticketleap.com/dave or at local outlets: Block North Brew Pub, Green Owl Gallery and Gramma’s Pantry. The cost is $30 for general (seated) admission. A full bar and snacks will be available.
The event will be held at the Butler Building Opera House, Saturday, May 14. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the Smith pre-show starting at 6 p.m. and Simonett on at 7 p.m.
