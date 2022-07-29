The Aitkin County Historical Society (ACHS) will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Depot Museum, 20 Pacific St. SW, Aitkin.
The community is invited to attend the meeting and tour the exhibits (it is not necessary to be a member).
The members will be voting on the society’s annual budget, board of director officers and a revision to the bylaws.
Administrator Heidi Gould resigned in July. She was hired in the fall of 2019. Speaking on behalf of the society, Laura Thornbloom, secretary said, “Heidi’s qualifications and accomplishments at ACHS far exceeded expectations. We were extremely fortunate to have found someone with a degree in museum management, something we have never had before. She brought the museum up to the standards of the Minnesota Historical Society. However, she resigned because the society was unable to provide benefits and a full-time position.”
The current board consists of John Hendrickson, Roxy Wigton, Kirk Peysar, Laura Thornbloom, Jenni Cline, Lorraine Liljenquist and Jeremy Goble. Per the board of directors of the ACHS, “The ACHS is in need of board of director members and volunteers.” Those interested are encouraged to take time at the annual meeting to talk with current board members to see if you are interested.
After the business meeting, there will be a presentation by Taylor Erickson, director of the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce, followed by refreshments.
The museum is currently open on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or by appointment, email at achs@aitkincohs.org.
