The Aitkin County property tax statements were mailed with the valuation notices on March 22.
They will come in the same envelope along with a reassessment notification insert.
The valuation notices are printed on yellow paper and show the 2023 value and classification of the property for taxes payable in 2024. Property owners are encouraged to review current value and class because these will be used to determine taxes due in 2024. Owners may contact the Aitkin County Assessor’s Office with any questions about their 2023 valuation or classification reported in the notice.
The 2023 values shown on the notices are historical and based on sales from late 2021 and 2022. Due to changing market conditions, the value on the notice may be higher than today’s true market value of your property.
The tax statements are printed on white and blue paper and show the tax amount due in 2023. The amount owed is primarily determined by applying this year’s spending levels approved by local units of government to the value and class from 2022.
The first half payment of 2023 property taxes is due May 15 for most property classifications. Payments received in person or postmarked after May 15 will be subject to penalties.
payment options
Aitkin County offers the following property tax payment options:
• Online via e-check, debit or credit card. Log onto the county website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us and click on “Property Tax” in the blue column on the right side of the page. You will need your nine-digit parcel identification number for each parcel paid. There is a service fee charged by the payment processor for all online or telephone payments.
• U.S. mail via check or money order. They can be sent to the following address: Aitkin County Treasurer; 307 Second St. NW Room #119; Aitkin, MN 56431
Tax payments sent by mail must be postmarked no later than May 15 or they will be subject to late penalties. It is important for taxpayers to know that mail often is processed at a location some distance from where it is mailed and postmarked at least one day later, unless it is hand stamped at a post office before mailing.
Taxpayers are advised to drop their payment in the mail at least three days prior to the May 15 deadline.
• A drop box is located outside the Aitkin County Government Center building in the main parking lot or payments can be made inside the government center on the first floor.
• Delinquent taxes – Call the office before mailing or dropping off payments to ensure you are paying the correct amount.
If you have questions about tax payments please call 218-927-7325 or email treasurer@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Call 218-927-7327 or email assessor@co.aitkin.mn.us if you have value or classification questions.
