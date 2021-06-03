An electronics recycling event will be held Saturday at the Aitkin County Recycling Center from 10 a.m.-
1 p.m.
The event is open to Aitkin County residents only, at the cost of $10 per screened item.
Acceptable items include monitors, TVs, PCs, laptops, printers, copiers, tablets, telephone equipment, circuit boards, hard drives, e-scrap and small household appliances.
Hazardous waste, large household appliances, smoke detectors, microwaves, bulbs, dehumidifiers, air conditioners and fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted.
The recycling center is located at 36488 400th Ave. in Aitkin. Regular recyclables will not be accepted on
June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.