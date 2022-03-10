Aitkin Farmers’ Market recently hosted a meet and greet event to encourage dialog among buyers of local produce and Aitkin County producers.
On March 14, there will be a follow-up event at Aitkin’s 40 Club Inn and Convention Center conference room from 4:30-6 p.m.
Farmers, ranchers and growers will have an opportunity to talk local food, resources, markets and solutions.
A goal of the event is to help farmers and food buyers connect and explore best practices for working together via the Aitkin Food Hub, which recently became part of the Aitkin Farmers Market.
To register, go to Aitkin Farmers’ Market on Facebook and leave a message, or call Allison Rian at 218-831-8890.
The 40 Club is located at 960 Second St. NW in Aitkin.
