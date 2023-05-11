Aitkin Farmers’ Market opening day May 13

Erik Heimark from Maple Ridge Produce pictured at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market last year.

 aitkin farmers’ market photo

For many locals and weekend visitors, a stop at the farmers market is an enjoyable part of their Saturday morning.

“This year, customers and vendors alike are even more excited about the Aitkin Farmers’ Market season opener coming up on Saturday, May 13,” said Debby Flowers, Ole Lake Farm. “This year the market will be held in a new place, the parking lot of Tractor Supply right off Hwy. 169, every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.”

