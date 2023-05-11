Aitkin Farmers’ Market opening day May 13

For many locals and weekend visitors, a stop at the farmers market is an enjoyable part of their Saturday morning.
“This year, customers and vendors alike are even more excited about the Aitkin Farmers’ Market season opener coming up on Saturday, May 13,” said Debby Flowers, Ole Lake Farm. “This year the market will be held in a new place, the parking lot of Tractor Supply right off Hwy. 169, every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.”
This early in the season, the offerings at the market will only include a small amount of produce, but will offer a large variety of both edibles and non-edibles. Shoppers will find plants, greens, radishes, eggs, baked breads and treats, freeze dried items, frozen meats, honey, maple syrup, canned goods including pickles, jams and sauces, wood crafts, stained glass art and other handmade items, soaps, lotions and other body care items, kids bath items and accessories and much, much more.
VENDORS
Many customer-favorites and new vendors will be at the market. Vendors include: Righteous Oaks Farm – Mathew and Katie Nix; Dove Street Greenhouse – Verne and Trudy Holm; Hurd Family Farm – Matt and Adrienne Hurd; Phil and Lynn Lehman; Homestead Chick – Ashley Krantz; Ole Lake Farm – Kevin and Debby Flowers; Murphy’s Grove – Amanda and Tom Murphy; All-Ways Nature – Nallely Koehler; Maple Ridge Produce – Erik Heimark and Jay Rigdon; Shaw Specialty Sauces – Ron and Cheryl Shaw; Cottage Goods – Dawn and Aubrey Miller; Ash & Jo’s Essential Blends; Sweet Heaven – Jackie Dilley.
