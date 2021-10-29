Join the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library for their fall book sale.
The book sale will be held in the library’s community room from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and the same time Saturday, Nov. 6. All hardcover books are $1 each, and everything else is $.50 each.
Don’t forget about the bag sale on Saturday afternoon. All you can fit in a bag for $3.
Proceeds go to the “Friends” to help fund new events and programs at the Aitkin Public Library.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at 218-927-2339.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
