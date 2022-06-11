A catered dinner and a program that included many award presentations and student performances on May 22 highlighted the musical talent nurtured within the Aitkin High School music department.
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts was a sponsor of the event; FOA President Christian McShane welcomed guests by saying, “No matter where life leads you, always keep fine arts close to your heart. If you don’t continue creating art after you graduate, support the arts because the arts are as important to our existence as breathing.”
Aitkin School Board superintendent Dan Stifter introduced the awards ceremony and told the students being recognized, “What you do makes a difference.”
With obvious emotion, vocal music director Jennifer Johnson called out the names of students who had received awards. Johnson put into context the number of awards earned by Aitkin’s relatively small student body as a percentage of those awarded statewide.
Handbell choirs are rare in Minnesota high schools the size of Aitkin, Johnson said. Aitkin’s Fists of Fury handbell choir was rated ‘superior’ with a score of 40/40 by the Minnesota State High School League.
Johnson urged the graduating students to, “Keep music in your lives,” and told them they would always have a welcome when they were able to visit Aitkin in the future.”
Retiring Band Director Chris Halvorson said as he announced the band awards, “I knew the first day of school that we had a special group of students. We enjoyed a ‘Let’s go!’ attitude this year.”
Honor Choir vocalists were rated by the American Choral Directors association. Students chosen to sing in the state Honor Choir in 2022-23 were 7th-8th graders Quintin Crowther, Carsyn Miller and Payton Perrine and freshmen Abby Palm and Lyla Miller. Sophomore Martin Henke was nominated to fill a Tenor-I position in the Minnesota All State Choir.
Many student musicians earned Friends of the Arts letters as well as superior or excellent ratings from state contests in their performance areas. Because many or most of the students who received awards, received multiple awards, their names are listed once, with their participation noted by letters. Letter B, band ; Letter A, Art Award; letter H, handbells; letters HC, honor choir; letter M, Madrigals; letter V, vocal solo or ensemble.
Eilee Aho—B; Alex Brucker—M; Joe Buisman—BHM; Karena Burgstaler—M; Layton Carlson—MV; Royce Cramer—BM; Quintin Crowther—HC; Aliyah Fayaz—A; Alan Gruhlke—B; Kealynn Gruhlke—B; Alaina Hagestuen—MV; Kira Hamilton—B; Ben Harris—M; Martin Henke—BHMV; Tallulah Houser—HM; Kennedy Jorgensen—HMV; Ryan McCormick—B; Carsyn Miller—HC; Lyla Miller—HC,V; Lucas Moen—HMV; Noland Nordberg—B; Natalie Obert—B; Emma Ostrowski—M; Chloe Othoudt—V; Abby Palm—HC; Paige Packer—B; Seth Parkin—B; Peyton Perrine—B,HC; Esme Pool—HV; Kendall Ratz—B; Lauren Ratz—B; Anton Roetelle—BHMV; Connor Rose—BH; Noah Rose—B; Sophie Ryan—M; Kobie Van Portfleet; Kayla VanSanten—HMV; Craig Visnovec—B; Lilly Weibel—A; Kamryn Zrust—V.
