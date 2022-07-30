Three senior graduates of Aitkin High School will serve as grand marshals in the Riverboat Heritage Days Parade at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.
Lending their enthusiasm to the Riverboat Days Parade held during the AHS All-Class Reunion are Jack Anderson, class of 1943; Shirley Davies class of 1956; and Claudine Nordean. class of 1949.
The Aitkin High School All-Class Reunion and Riverboat Days are Aug. 4-7.
This year will feature daily breakfasts at Aitkin High School Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Other events include performances of the musical play “Church Basement Ladies,” faculty luncheon, church service, food vendors and entertainment nightly at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds and much more. The music and the play performances will be open to the public for a fee.
One of the reunion organizers, Wendy Johnson said high school classes are encouraged to have an entry in the annual parade. The Riverboat Days information is also included on the reunion website and Facebook page.
The Jaques Art Center is holding a special exhibit called “Friends and Family” and is inviting alumni to display any of their artwork during this time.
Many classes are holding special get-togethers or dinners. See the complete schedule of events on page 11 in this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.