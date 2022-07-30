Three senior graduates of Aitkin High School will serve as grand marshals in the Riverboat Heritage Days Parade at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.

Lending their enthusiasm to the Riverboat Days Parade held during the AHS All-Class Reunion are Jack Anderson, class of 1943; Shirley Davies class of 1956; and Claudine Nordean. class of 1949.

