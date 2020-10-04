As fall officially started in the last week, so did finalized plans for a Aitkin community fall staple.
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Aitkin is starting to confirm its vendor list for the Oct. 8 event – one that Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson looks forward to each year.
“It’s actually my favorite event that we do,” Erickson said. “Part of it, I love fall so much. I like the decorations and the weather.
“Plus, it’s very fun and very laid-back,” Erickson added. “There’s a lot of good food and a lot of good drinks.”
As of Sept. 25, the chamber had sold a little fewer than half the number of tickets available for the event. Erickson was pleased, though, saying that normally people buy tickets just a few days before or at the event.
This year’s event is seeing some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be two seatings, one from 4:30-6 p.m. and the second from 6:15-7:45 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and each seating will have only 75 seats.
Last year’s event sold out, so people are advised to go online at www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-aitkin-
tickets-119673752415 to order tickets.
Erickson said the event allows local restaurants to showcase what they do best.
“I love giving the restaurants an opportunity to kind of highlight and showcase their talents,” said Erickson.
For example, The Joint (which normally participates and is this year as well) is excited for their cook, Scott Justin.
“He’s usually stuck in the hot kitchen,” Erickson said. “He doesn’t get to see people enjoy what he’s made.”
Other confirmed vendors for the event include Block North Brew Pub, The Beanery, 4 Sons & 4 Daughters, and The 40 Club.
Erickson added that the event gives residents something to look forward to and enjoy.
“It’s people coming together, gathering and celebrating what we have in our community and being thankful for it,” she said. “Especially now, because people haven’t been able to do that.”
The event serves as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce, drawing hundreds to taste samples of a large variety of dishes provided by area food vendors. A People’s Choice winner is named at the end of the event – this year, announced at the end of the second seating.
Last year’s winner was Block North Brew Pub with its steak poutine and maple bacon brownie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.