Go beyond cartooning and illustration and into the world of visual storytelling through a Manga Workshop at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 14 at the Aitkin Public Library.
Leading the workshop will be Dennis Lo, a professional teaching artist for the St. Paul-based COMPAS organization.
Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour event will cover the manga genre – comics or graphic novels originating from Japan – and how it has developed. Learn about narrative structure and the various approaches. For instance, will the story center on a plot or will it be character driven?
Other storytelling elements will be covered as well, including the conflict in a story and a conclusion. The workshop will also cover the use of symbolism, comparing Western and Eastern style traditions. All supplies will be provided.
Registration is required and opens June 16 at 1 p.m. on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
The Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.