Aitkin United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m.
The church is located at 104 2nd St. NW, Aitkin, and the event will be in the church parking lot.
The church is asking all participants to wear a mask as they walk among the trunks, which will be socially-distanced and with foot traffic going in one direction.
There will also be food and games.
