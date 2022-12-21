Madrigals UMC

The Madrigals performed at the United Methodist Church earlier this month.

The Aitkin High School Concert Choir, Madrigals, “Fists of Fury” Handbell Choir and Guitar Class Holiday Concert originally scheduled for Dec. 15 has been rescheduled due to school closure because of inclement weather. The new date is set for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the AHS auditorium. 

The concert will begin with Concert Choir and the “Fists of Fury” Handbell Choir performing the processional, “Sing We Now of Christmas” arranged by Kevin McChesney. Concert Choir will then sing, “A Winter’s Night” by Nicholas Myers, “Ding Dong Merrily on High” arranged by Carolyn Jennings, followed with “Frozen” (Choral Suite) arranged by Roger Emerson.

