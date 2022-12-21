The Aitkin High School Concert Choir, Madrigals, “Fists of Fury” Handbell Choir and Guitar Class Holiday Concert originally scheduled for Dec. 15 has been rescheduled due to school closure because of inclement weather. The new date is set for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the AHS auditorium.
The concert will begin with Concert Choir and the “Fists of Fury” Handbell Choir performing the processional, “Sing We Now of Christmas” arranged by Kevin McChesney. Concert Choir will then sing, “A Winter’s Night” by Nicholas Myers, “Ding Dong Merrily on High” arranged by Carolyn Jennings, followed with “Frozen” (Choral Suite) arranged by Roger Emerson.
Class guitar students will perform four arrangements.
Madrigals will sing “I Saw Three Ships” arranged by Carolyn Jennings, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” arranged by Mac Huff, jazz arrangements of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “O Christmas Tree” arranged by Michele Weir and the classic “All I Want For Christmas is You” arranged by Roger Emerson.
Next the “Fists of Fury” Handbell Choir will play two arrangements.
Concert Choir will return to the stage to sing “Various Themes on Fa-La-La” arranged by Chuck Bridwell, “Thankful” arranged by Rollo Dilworth, a choreographed song - “Let It Ring, Let It Swing, Let It Snow” arranged by Mac Huff and “Silent Night.”
