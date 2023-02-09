The Aitkin Sno-Drifters snowmobile club has scheduled its annual vintage snowmobile ride for Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the starting point of The Landing, 145 Southgate Dr., Aitkin.

