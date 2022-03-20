The Aitkin Women of Today, along with Brandl GM of Aitkin, will hold its annual Easter event Sunday, April 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Brandl GM of Aitkin, 702 Second St. NE, Aitkin. 

Activities will include a bake sale, games, basket raffle, egg hunt, to go boxes and pictures with the Easter Bunny, bring your own camera, a professional photographer will not be available. 

Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event.

