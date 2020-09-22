An annual Aitkin County tradition will look more than a little different this year.
While the Aitkin Women of Today has decided to move forward with the annual Pumpkin Patch event, several popular portions of it will either be modified or not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety rules on gatherings.
The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1-4 p.m., at the small park across from the Aitkin police station. The normally “rain or shine” event will have a rain date of Oct. 18. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.
The Aitkin Women of Today is partnering with Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union for the event.
AWT spokesperson Leslie Goble said that the organization decided to move forward with a scaled-back version of the event so that families could still enjoy an outdoor fall tradition.
“It’s going to be different, obviously,” Goble explained. “We just want to do something to get people out.”
The normal “Not So Haunted” House, lunch concessions and children’s games won’t take place, nor will face painting. But Goble said that the bake sale and pumpkin sales will still happen.
Professional family photographs will still be offered by Duane’s Photography, and potholder kits will be sold and packaged to go, as will a craft, which may have a cost as well.
Gift bags for children will be handed out in lieu of the prizes normally given out for the children’s games. The caramel apple dipping had to be canceled, but Goble said the group will offer an expanded bake sale with socially distanced booths.
“Our bake sale is really popular,” she explained. “We really have some nice Halloween and fall items normally.”
A coloring contest will also be held, with details yet to come. There will be no outdoor bathrooms available.
Goble called the event “a family tradition,” and she’s hopeful families will still come out and enjoy.
“Many Aitkinites have attended this event for many years,” she said. “(We’re) keeping our fingers crossed.”
