The Aitkin Women of Today and Brandl GM will be holding their annual Easter event on Sunday, March 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brandl GM of Aitkin (702 Second St. NE, Aitkin).
Activities will include a bake sale, basket raffle, egg hunt to go, coloring contest, handprint potholders and pictures with the Easter Bunny (bring your own camera). A professional photographer will not be available.
Everyone is welcome.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
