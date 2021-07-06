The Aitkin All-Class Reunion, after a slow start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is starting to make plans for its 2022 event.
Organizers are currently looking for volunteers to chair various committees, and the “save the date” postcards for Aug. 4-7, 2022 are getting ready for mailing.
“It’s to bring alumni back to Aitkin and share memories,” said Wendy Johnson, secretary of the steering committee. “To see how the town has changed if they haven’t been back.”
Right now, as organizers near the July 15 deadline for addresses to be submitted, they are in need of class presidents or alumni reps to send in contact information for their respective classes.
Anyone interested in that or in volunteering can leave a message on the group’s Facebook page, or send information to:
Aitkin All-Class Reunion
P.O. Box 276
Aitkin, MN 56431
Right now, while planning is still in the works, everything from a faculty luncheon to live music to self-guided tours of the area and historic houses are planned, plus swag like special t-shirts for the event.
The All-Class Reunion has occurred four times since 1984, organized by business owner Georgiana (Eimer) Wold.
“She went to school with my mom,” explained Gary Tibbitts, another one of the reunion organizers. “Her kids are still in the community.”
Meetings for this latest reunion started a year ago, and Tibbitts and Johnson said they are hoping to draw somewhere between 1,000-2,000 alumni for the long weekend.
In addition to music, food and tours, a community theatre performance is also being planned, as well as an ecumenical service the final morning of the event.
For more information, go to aitkinallclassreunion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.