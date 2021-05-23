The next Aitkin/Crow Wing County American Legion Council meeting is Monday, May 24 at Deerwood Post 557.
All members of the American Legion are encouraged to attend. Discussions include upcoming events, Post happenings and other information.
Did You Know? Congress has updated the eligibility dates for the American Legion with the Legion Act. Anyone who has served honorably one day since Dec. 7, 1941 (or is currently serving) is eligible to join the American Legion. The American Legion Auxiliary has also changed its requirements that now all spouses can join the Auxiliary. This means male spouses are now eligible. See your local American Legion for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.