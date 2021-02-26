Aitkin’s American Legion Post 86 will host a walleye dinner Friday, March 5.
Cost of the dinner, which includes fillet, potato, salad, vegetable and dessert, is $13 and available as takeout only.
To reserve a meal, call 218-927-2965, from Tuesday, March 2-Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pickup and pay will be on the south side of the American Legion building, 20 1st Ave. NE, from 5-6 p.m. March 5.
