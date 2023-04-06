“The ‘American Pickers’ are excited to return to Minnesota,” said a press release from The History Channel reality television series.
They plan to film episodes throughout the area in June 2023.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
“They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections,” said the release.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
“We at ‘American Pickers’ continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).”
The show is looking for leads and “would love to explore your hidden treasure.” If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell and is ready to sell ... the pickers want to hear from you.
Note: the pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public. If interested, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184, or go to Facebook: @GotAPick.
