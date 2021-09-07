The Aitkin Anglers fishing team is holding a fish fry fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the American Legion with serving from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The team will be serving fish with baked potato, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $14 per person and tickets are available at Pine Insurance or from any Anglers fishing team member.
