The Aitkin American Legion Post and Auxiliary will hold an annual children’s Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at 20 First Ave. SE, Aitkin. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m., COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 1 p.m. and each child from birth through age 9 will receive a wrapped gift, cookies and a bag of goodies. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or adult.
Questions, call the Legion at 218-927-2965.
