Annual cookie sale

The Aitkin County Historical Society will have its cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 4. Cookie donations are being sought. Those who like to donate cookies can bring four dozen cookies to the museum Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Slightly altered from past years, the cookies will be pre-packaged by the dozen, two dozen, three dozen and four dozen packages.
Masks are strongly encouraged at the sale. Curbside delivery will be available - call ahead at 218-927-3348 with how many dozen, then pull up outside that morning. All proceeds support the ACHS.
