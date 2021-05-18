For 18 years, on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, American Legion Post 86 and VFW Post 1727 have hosted their annual brat sale.
Last year, because of COVID-19, the event was canceled, but on May 11 the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved the American Legion’s request to hold its annual brat sale on the north lawn of the Aitkin County Judicial Center.
The Legion and VFW take turns hosting the event; this year it’s the Legion’s turn.
Brats on bun will be served with a bag of chips, a can of pop and condiments. When asked what kind of brats would be served, Joy Janzen, co-chair of the brat sale, said, “Johnsonville, of course. That’s what they come out of the woodwork for.”
All proceeds will go to the Veterans Relief Fund, a local fund run by the American Legion and the VFW. The fund helps pay for veterans’ needs such as gas and groceries.
In the past, a number of individuals requested to add a hot dog option, but Janzen put her foot down.
“If you want a hot dog,” she told them, “you bring it and we’ll put it on the grill.”
A stickler for tradition, Janzen explained that it has always been only brats and that’s not going to change anytime soon.
Janzen and her husband, Carroll, have been co-chairs of the brat sale since its inception in 2003, when the Aitkin County Persian Gulf Support Group held the event as a way to raise funds to send letters and care packages to troops abroad.
For 10 years the group sent monthly letters and care packages to 63 men and women from the Aitkin area serving in the Gulf. In 2013, when they no longer had troops to send care packages to, the Legion and VFW took over the event.
“It’s veterans serving veterans,” Janzen said.
In the past, the brat sale did feature root beer floats. However, this year with the extra preparation needed because of COVID-19, things were intentionally kept simple.
All COVID-19 precautions will be in effect. Workers will wear masks and gloves, picnic tables will be spaced apart to practice social distancing, and wash stations will be easily accessible.
The grills will fire-up at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28. Guests are invited to come feast between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
