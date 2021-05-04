The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is once again hosting two free trips for veterans to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in Northern Minnesota this summer.
With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 trip, the Center is able to offer a second trip this year. Trip dates are July 12-18 and July 26-Aug. 1.
Interested veterans can apply for the trip through the Center’s website here or stop by the Center for an application. Applicants wishing to be part of the first review of applications need to submit all materials by Friday, May 14.
A final deadline for consideration is set for Friday, May 21 for those who miss the first review date.
