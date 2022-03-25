April Fooled!

Audiences will be left amazed at what they see (or don’t see) when The Magic of Bill Blagg Live hits the Gichi-ziibi stage on April 1. The 7 p.m. show of large-scale magic and illusions is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series.
Center director, Patrick Spradlin, said the date chosen for the performance was no accident. “What better April Fool’s gift can we give?” he asked. “We’ve not presented a talent like Bill. This will be a one-of-a-kind event for our audiences.”
Blagg is described by Spradlin as a personable, magnetic showman. “I’ve met him on several occasions at performing arts conferences around the country. He is incredibly engaging in real life, and his stage persona really mirrors that.”
Bill prides himself in performing new, never-before-seen illusions such as the world’s only rideable hoverboard. He is also known for instantly teleporting across theaters and more.
Entertainment Weekly summed up Bill’s appeal by saying, “Bill Blagg has a charm and style all his own; he’s definitely the best kept secret in magic!”
Tickets for The Magic of Bill Blagg are available through the CLC Box Office, 218-855-8199, and online at www.clcperformingarts.com. A family package is also available.
This production, and the entire season, is made possible, in part, by an Operating Support Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is also made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
RESTRICTIONS LIFTED
The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces the lifting of audience size restrictions for its remaining events. Pursuant to the restriction being lifted by the administration of Central Lakes College, there is now availability of tickets for upcoming events previously listed as sold out. All events will remain general admission seating. Patrons wanting tickets or information can go to the Center’s website at www.clcper formingarts.com or contact the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.
