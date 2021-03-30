All are welcome to celebrate Arbor Day at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, May 1, from noon-4 p.m., by getting outdoors and discovering the arboretum and all that its 500 acres has to offer at a free event for the family.
Interact with Pine Grove Zoo animals and baby animals, participate in a Master Naturalist guided tour, make a May Day basket, join a guided bird walk, participate in a scavenger hunt, and learn about the fitness and dog walk trails. In educational seminars, learn about the trees of the Arb followed by a walk to identify species; area wildlife and their habitat; healing through nature; and beekeeping.
All activities will be outdoors, except for the educational seminars and a silent auction. COVID precautions will be taken. Seating for the educational seminars will adhere to social distancing guidelines and a limited number of people will be allowed at each session.
Those planning to attend the educational seminars are asked to register in advance using the Sign Up Genius app at north
landarb.org or by calling 218-829-8770.
The Northland Arboretum is in the heart of Brainerd and Baxter at 14250 Conservation Drive, behind the Westgate Mall.
Attendees will be able to wind through the woods viewing a mosaic of habitats including gardens, a waterfall, garden pond, wetlands, a stream, shrub bog, aquatic plants, native grasses and wildflowers, Norway Pine plantation and Jack Pine savanna. They will also be able to hike along the nearly 12 miles of trails.
Because Arbor Day is dedicated to the planting, care and conservation of trees, the first 300 attendees will receive a free tree sapling to plant. The first 500 youth will also receive a free event backpack. There will also be numerous educational booths and complimentary refreshments provided by Culligan, Cub Foods, GoGo squeeZ, Old Dutch Foods and Super One.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.