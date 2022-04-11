Everyone is invited to celebrate Arbor Day at the Northland Arboretum on Saturday, April 30, by getting outdoors and discovering the arboretum and all that its 420 acres has to offer at a free event for the entire family.
Participate in a family hike along the arboretum’s trails, receive a t-shirt and win prizes. Interact with farm, native and exotic animals; participate in a scavenger hunt; plant a vegetable or flower; paint a rock or have your face painted; catch bugs; participate in a scavenger hunt; learn about bees, loons, falcons and making syrup. Hear about safety from Baxter and Brainerd police departments, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance and LifeLink helicopter experts.
A silent auction will also be held during the event. Among the items to be auctioned are a scenic flight over the Brainerd Lakes, fishing rod, beekeeping and poultry supplies, bounce house rental, kayak, tickets to area attractions and numerous gift certificates from businesses. All proceeds will benefit the member-supported, non-profit organization aimed at connecting the community to nature and protecting the natural environment.
The Northland Arboretum is located at 14250 Conservation Dr., behind the Westgate Mall. Event attendees will be welcome to wind through the arboretum’s woods viewing habitats including gardens, a waterfall, garden pond, wetlands, a stream, shrub bog, aquatic plants, native grasses and wildflowers, Norway Pine plantation and Jack Pine savanna.
Because Arbor Day is dedicated to the planting, care and conservation of trees, the first 300 attendees will receive a free white pine tree sapling to plant. Memorial maple trees will also be planted following a ceremony with the Baxter and Brainerd mayors, and the first annual Environmental Stewardship Award winner will be announced.
The event’s first 500 attendees will also receive a free, commemorative arboretum bag. There will also be live music by Bruce Archer and complimentary refreshments provided by Culligan, Cub Foods, Old Dutch and Super One Foods.
Major sponsors of the event are: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Essentia Health and Mike’s Tree Service. The event is free for the community to attend. For more information, visit http://northlandarb.org.
