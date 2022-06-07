Arbor Day tree planting 2022
On May 19, the City of Aitkin Tree Board, Street Department and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forestry celebrated Arbor Month by planting six flowering crabs and five white lilacs along the north side of Bunker Hill Drive, east of Riverwood Healthcare Center. This is the third year of planting in this area in order to establish a “living snow fence” to reduce the amount of snow blowing onto the road in winter.  The tree board also has 10 Austrian pines on order from the Greenhouse in Aitkin that will be planted when they arrive.  The city of Aitkin has been certified as a Tree City USA since 2018.

