The Lakes and Woods Garden Club, Aitkin, will hold its first garden club meeting of 2022 on Monday, April 25.

Everyone is invited to the First Lutheran Church, 107 Second St. SE, Aitkin at 6 p.m. for a presentation by Dan Koper about pruning plants.

