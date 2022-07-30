Jaques collage art

There will be free collage art classes all day Aug. 6, sponsored by the Aitkin Economic Development Tourism Grant.

The first half of August is an exciting and busy time in Aitkin with the All Class Reunion and Riverboat Days celebrations.  The Jaques Art Center is a part of this exciting event. The Jaques Art Center is located just under the Aitkin water tower.

AHS Reunion members:  After breakfast at the High School, stop at the Jaques to see the “pop up” art exhibit of art by former Aitkin High School graduates, along with the Friends & Family exhibit. 

