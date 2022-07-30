The first half of August is an exciting and busy time in Aitkin with the All Class Reunion and Riverboat Days celebrations. The Jaques Art Center is a part of this exciting event. The Jaques Art Center is located just under the Aitkin water tower.
AHS Reunion members: After breakfast at the High School, stop at the Jaques to see the “pop up” art exhibit of art by former Aitkin High School graduates, along with the Friends & Family exhibit.
Free art class
Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. you can create your own piece of art. Jaques will have volunteers help you create a “walk through” step by step collage assembly in your choice of a fish or floral arrangement. This free collage art lesson will be available for all to participate in…adults, teens, and children. And it will be matted - ready for framing! This activity has been brought to you through the Aitkin Economic Development Tourism Grant.
As if that wasn’t exciting enough, take the time to go to the Aitkin Public Library and see the work of 10 local artists who exhibit year-round in the Jaques Rotating Art Show. Local artists also have works on display at the following Aitkin businesses: Neighborhood Bank, Edward Jones, The Workforce Center, Mid Mn Credit Union, Bremer Bank, and Blackrock Apartments!
While you’re in Aitkin, stop in these businesses and view the artists’ talents! Be sure to take the time to thank them for their support of art/artists in Aitkin throughout the years!
History of Jaques’ Rotating Art: In September 2016, the first participant for rotating art in Aitkin was the Neighborhood Bank, featuring Diane Runberg’s paintings. It was so well received, they encouraged us to expand the idea of rotating art for local artists. In August 2017, the Aitkin Public Library was added. And then added was the Blackrock Apartments, Mid Minnesota Credit Union, The Bremer Bank, and the Workforce Center rounded out the rotating show venue. Local artists are featured with rotation every four months.
All art is for sale, contact the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363 for details.
