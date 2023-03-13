Kyle Moore
CRMC

People with ankle arthritis are invited to learn about the latest treatment options at a free seminar offered by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Board-Certified foot and ankle surgeon Kyle Moore, D.P.M., at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Dunmire’s on the Lake, 19090 MN-371, Brainerd.

Moore will discuss current concepts in managing ankle arthritis. Those attending will gain a basic understanding of what ankle arthritis is including its most frequent causes and the associated symptoms. The specialist will also present information about the most current non-surgical treatment options as well as the most current surgical treatment options including total ankle replacement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.