Lots of planning and work is being done to get ready for the 130th annual Aitkin County Fair July 7-10.
With a full schedule of entertainment, demonstrations and 4-H and open class exhibition judgings, along with the carnival rides and concessions, there should be something for everyone.
The Creative Activities Department has added new divisions and classes for individuals to show off their many talents. They also have early registration and an added Monday evening entry from 4:30-7:00 p.m. for those individuals who cannot make the Tuesday entry or those who would like to pick up their tags and save time on Tuesday.
Open class entry time for Tuesday is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Exhibitor books are available at various locations and also online at
aitkincountyfair.com for a complete listing, or go to Facebook for updated events.
The Creative Activities Building has a full schedule of demonstrations and judgings open to the public, along with area musical talents to entertain you while you browse in the evening. A new feature for this year will be Artists in Residence each day.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
There will be live judging of the open class quilts which will be open to the public starting at noon and a traditional porcelain painting demonstration by Beth McCusker at 3 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the open class wine and beer judging will take place followed by live music by Mike and Jan Cherry starting at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
The Artist in Residence for Thursday will be painter Karen Newton from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lorelie Robinson will be doing a baking demonstration on donuts at 10:30 a.m. with live judging of open class yeast breads, quick breads and muffins at noon.
McCusker will have a torch enameling demonstration at 3 p.m. and the open class pickles will be judged live at 6 p.m. followed by live music by Christian McShane starting at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
Painter Adele McDonnell will be the Artist in Residence on hand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday.
Demonstrations for the day will be McCusker doing luster painting on porcelain at 10 a.m.; flower arranging by Amanda Lowe and Laura Smith at noon and Indian cooking with DaLjeet Bryan at 3 p.m. Alan Jensen will be doing woodcarving as the Artist in Residence for the evening from 5-9 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Liz Nix will be doing acrylic painting from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. as the Artist in Residence for Saturday. Again this year will be a fashion show at 2 p.m. with Steve Wilson as Master of Ceremonies and musical stylings by Christian McShane.
