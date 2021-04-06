The Evergreen P.A.C. (Pine, Aitkin, Carlton) ATV Club will host three ATV Safety Field days – one in April and two in May.
Students need to complete the online portion of the class prior to attending the field day. Registration for that class is at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/atv/index.html.
The three field days are:
• April 24, Tamarack Sno-Flyers Building in Tamarack, 9 a.m.
• May 1, Moose Lake Emergency Response Center, 9 a.m.
• May 15, Long Lake Conservation Center, Palisade area, 9 a.m.
To register, call Darlene at 218-768-2713. The club has limited registrations to the first 25 who sign up due to state COVID-19 restrictions.
