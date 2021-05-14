Local author Mary Perrine will host an author event at the Fireside Inn, 415 Meadow Dr., McGregor, Friday, May 21, from 3-5 p.m.
Perrine will be signing and selling her new book, “Hidden.” She will also share her story of writing, the topic and upcoming books.
The event is being hosted by the McGregor Ultimate Social Club and the Friends of the Library.
From the book cover of “Hidden”:
Mary Claire has always hidden. During the week, she feels like every other child – but on Fridays, everything changes. On those mornings, before her father returns, she slowly becomes invisible. Hiding is how she remains safe. It’s how she protects her mother.
Perrine is a former teacher, having retired three years ago. She is married and she and her husband have a cabin in Aitkin County.
